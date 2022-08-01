in this video, we're going to continue to talk about Gregor Mendel's experiments. And so Gregor Mendel used two different types of fertilization or gaming fusion in his experiments, using either just one or two parent organisms. Now the very first type of fertilization that Gregor Mendel used in his experiments is self fertilization, and as its name implies, the organism is going to be fertilizing itself. And so it on Lee involves one parent organism, and so self fertilization is when Gregor Mendel would apply pollen from a male organ to a female organ on the same plant. And so again, this is only going to involve one parent organism, and the organism would be fertilizing itself, therefore calling itself fertilization. Now, the second type of fertilization that Gregor Mendel used in his experiments is cross fertilization and cross fertilization, unlike self fertilization, requires two parent organisms. And there's going to be a cross of gametes between these two uh, organisms. And so, in cross fertilization, Gregor Mendel would cross pollen or apply pollen from the male organ toe, a female organ on different plants. And so again, this is going to require two parent organisms. And so if we take a look at our example down below, we can better distinguish between self fertilization and cross fertilization. And so over here on the left hand side noticed that we're only showing you one single plant here. And so this is going to be self fertilization when you can take pollen from the male organ and transfer it to the female organ on the same exact plant. And so that would be self fertilization. Now, over here on the right, notice that we're showing you cross fertilization because we're showing you two plants and noticed that pollen from the male organ of one plant is being transferred to the female organ on a different plant. And so this is called cross fertilization now moving forward in our course. When you see this arrow going across the two different plants, that's going to represent cross fertilization. And when you see arrows that loop back up onto itself, that's going to represent self fertilization and so moving forward in our course. We'll talk Maura about Gregor Mendel's self fertilization experiments and his cross fertilization experiments. So I'll see you all in our next video

