13. Mendelian Genetics
Mendel's Experiments
Mendel crossed a pea plant with yellow peas with a pea plant with green peas. All of the offspring created from this cross has yellow peas. What must be true about the parent plants of this cross for this to occur?
Multiple Choice
You cross a pea plant with yellow peas (Yy) and a pea plant with green peas. How many unique genotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring? How many unique phenotypes are possible for pea color in the offspring?
Multiple Choice
In the study of genetics the offspring of the parental generation is referred to as the:
Multiple Choice
The F1 generation differed from the F2 in Mendel's experiments in that __________.
Multiple Choice
In Mendel's monohybrid cross of purple-flowered and white-flowered peas, all members of the F1 generation had the __________ phenotype because their genotype was __________ at the flower-color locus.
Multiple Choice
If a heterozygous plant is allowed to self-pollinate, what proportion of the offspring will also be heterozygous?
