in this video, we're going to talk about the generations of Mendel's plants, and so Gregor Mendel standardized the naming system of generations to track inheritance patterns. And so really, there are three generations that you all should be familiar with, and the very first generation is the parental generation, and the parental generation is commonly abbreviated as the P generation. And so this, of course, is going to be the original set of individual plants that are made it or the parents, if you will. Now the second generation that you all should know is the first filial generation or, in other words, the F one generation. And so the first filial generation or the F one generation is going to be the offspring of the P generation. And of course, the word filial is a word that's related to child. And so, of course, this is going to be the Children of the parental generation. And then, of course, last but not least, here we have the second filial generation or the F two generation, and this is going to be the offspring of the F one generation plants. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better idea of these generations. And so notice Here in our first block, we're showing you the P generation, which is going to be the original set of parents that are made it. And so here, what we have is a homo zegas dominant pea plant being crossed. What they homos, I guess. Recess, Ivo Pea plant. And so, of course, when you set up their game meats on a pundit square like what you see here, you set up their game. It's on the planet square and you fill in the pundit square What? You're going to get our hetero zegas individuals in each of these pun. It squares in each of these squares. It's representing a hetero Zika's Gina type. And so the individuals that are inside of this pundit square represent the F one generation. And so that leads us straight down to this next part Here. Uh, the F one generation, of course, is gonna be the first filial generation the Children of the parental generation. And of course, because these offspring, these Children of the parental generation, are all hetero zygotes. Of course, we're looking at Hetero Z gets here And so here we could either cross fertilize a single heterosexual, or I'm sorry, self fertilized, a single heterocyclic, or we could cross fertilized to hetero zegas. Either way, we're going to have the hetero Zegas Ah, wheels of the game. It's across the top. And when we fill this in, what we will have is, uh, this right here we will have one ho mosaic is dominant, uh, to hetero zegas and one homo zegas recessive. And these are the possibilities of the offspring. So these squares within here represent the F two generation, and that leads us to the next us. Where that we have down here, the F two generation is going to be a Z. You can see here, uh, three of the four possibilities are going to be yellow, so you can see these three possibilities here are yellow. And one of the possibilities of the F two generation here would be green. And so the generations are just referred to as p generation F one generation or F two generation. And so this year concludes our introduction to the generations of Mendel's plants, the P F one and F two generations, and we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

