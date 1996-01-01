General Biology
52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
Problem
Which of the following statements is correct?
A
Over land, evaporation exceeds transpiration and precipitation.
B
Over land, evaporation and transpiration exceed precipitation.
C
Over oceans, transpiration exceeds precipitation.
D
Most of Earth's water can be found in living systems.
E
Over oceans, evaporation exceeds precipitation.
