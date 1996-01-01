Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

What is a homeotic mutant? a. an individual with a structure located in the wrong place b. an individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis c. an individual that is missing segments d. an individual with double the normal number of structures

Relevant Solution
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.