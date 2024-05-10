19. Genomics
Genomes
19. Genomics
Genomes
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 19 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 28 of 28 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Once an organism's genome sequence has been determined, how do scientists generally start identifying all the genes within the genome?
807
views
Multiple Choice
What tool or resource is useful for identifying previously unknown protein-coding genes in a genomic DNA sequence?
494
views
Multiple Choice
What factor accounts most for the difference in genome size between vertebrates and prokaryotes?
965
views
Multiple Choice
In the United States, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) provides __________.
353
views
Multiple Choice
The number of genes in an organism's genome is not a perfect indication of the organism's complexity because __________.
870
views
Multiple Choice
Why might the number of genes in eukaryotic genomes underestimate the number of different proteins that an organism makes?
595
views
Multiple Choice
Although it contains roughly the same number of genes as the nematode genome, the human genome is thought to produce greater phenotypic diversity by means of __________.
466
views
Multiple Choice
There is about 1,000 times as much DNA in a human cell as in an E. coli cell but only about 5 times as many genes. What accounts for this discrepancy?
1113
views
Multiple Choice
The eukaryotic genome is much less tidy and compact than the genomes of prokaryotes. Eukaryotes, but not prokaryotes, have __________.
639
views
Multiple Choice
Recall that the human genome contains roughly 3 billion base pairs per haploid genome and that about 25% of the human genome is associated with genes, including introns and regulatory sequence. What would be the approximate average length of DNA per human gene if the genome contained 20,000 genes?
946
views
Multiple Choice
Segments of eukaryotic DNA that can move from one site to another in the genome by means of an RNA intermediate are called __________.
377
views
Multiple Choice
Chromosomal rearrangements may be important in evolution because __________.
548
views
Multiple Choice
Evolution can rapidly alter a protein-coding gene so it encodes a protein with a different structure and function through __________.
477
views
Multiple Choice
What can be learned from comparing the genomes of distantly related species, such as yeast and humans or plants and fruit flies?
934
views
Multiple Choice
Detailed comparison of the human and chimpanzee genomes has revealed that __________.
676
views
Multiple Choice
A gene family has been identified that has undergone extensive duplication in humans but is present in only one or a few copies in other primates or other mammals. What experimental approaches could be used to determine the function of this gene and its significance in human evolution?
479
views
Multiple Choice
Scientists have succeeded in sequencing the Neanderthal genome with DNA extracted from Neanderthal bones. Information from this project might reveal __________.
348
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the experimental evidence that the FOXP2 gene is vital to the normal development of vocalization in vertebrates and yet has evolved among different vertebrate lineages?
349
views
Multiple Choice
The advantage of copy-number variants (CNVs) over SNPs in human genomic studies is that CNVs __________.
389
views
Textbook Question
Bioinformatics includes (A)using DNA technology to clone genes. (B)using computer programs to align DNA sequences. (C)using a person's genomic sequence to inform decisions about medical treatment. (D)amplifying DNA segments from a species' genome.
625
views
Textbook Question
(d)Primates and rodents diverged about 65 million years ago, and chimpanzees and humans diverged about 6 million years ago (see Figure 21.17). How many amino acid differences are there between the sequence for the mouse and the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey? How many amino acid differences are there between the human se-quence and the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey? Based solely on the numbers of amino acid differences occurring over these time periods, what might you hypothesize about the rate of evolution of the FOXP2gene? Based on the information in the chapter regarding the FOXP2 gene, is your hypothesis correct?
784
views
Textbook Question
(c)In the human sequence, underline any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey.
443
views
Textbook Question
(b)In the sequence for the mouse, circle any amino acid that differs from the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey. Then draw a box around any amino acid that differs from the human sequence.
441
views
Textbook Question
Bioinformatics includes all of the following except a. using computer programs to align DNA sequences. b. using DNA technology to combine DNA from two different sources in a test tube. c. developing computer-based tools for genome analysis. d.using mathematical tools to make sense of biological systems.
721
views
Textbook Question
What is a homeotic mutant? a. an individual with a structure located in the wrong place b. an individual with an abnormal head-to-tail axis c. an individual that is missing segments d. an individual with double the normal number of structures
431
views
Textbook Question
A homeotic gene does which of the following? a. It serves as the ultimate control for prokaryotic operons. b. It regulates the expression of groups of other genes during development. c. It represses the histone proteins in eukaryotic chromosomes. d. It helps splice mRNA after transcription.
442
views
Textbook Question
DRAW IT Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d). Chimpanzee PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD Mouse PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD Gorilla PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD Human PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD Rhesus monkey PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD (a)Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.
706
views
Textbook Question
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) e. Primates and rodents diverged between 60 and 100 million years ago, and chimpanzees and humans about 6 million years ago. Compare the amino acid differences between the mouse and the C, G, R species with those between the human and the C, G, R species. What can you conclude?
321
views
Textbook Question
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) d. In the M sequence, circle the amino acid(s) that differ from the C, G, R sequences, and draw a square around those that differ from the H sequence.
362
views
Textbook Question
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) c. The O sequence differs from the C, G, R sequences at one amino acid (having V instead of A) and from the H sequence at three amino acids. Identify the O sequence.
335
views
Textbook Question
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) b. The H sequence differs from that of the C, G, R species at two amino acids. Underline the two differences in the H sequence.
440
views
Textbook Question
Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species. (Color that amino acid in all sequences.) a.The C, G, R sequences are identical. Identify which lines correspond to those sequences.
533
views
Textbook Question
DRAW IT Below are the amino acid sequences (using the single-letter code; see Figure 5.14) of four short segments of the FOXP2 protein from six species: chimpanzee (C), orangutan (O), gorilla (G), rhesus macaque (R), mouse (M), and human (H). These segments contain all of the amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Use a highlighter to color any amino acid that varies among the species.
511
views
Showing 46 of 46 practice