19. Genomics
Genomes

19. Genomics

Genomes

(d)Primates and rodents diverged about 65 million years ago, and chimpanzees and humans diverged about 6 million years ago (see Figure 21.17). How many amino acid differences are there between the sequence for the mouse and the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey? How many amino acid differences are there between the human se-quence and the sequence for the chimpanzee, gorilla, and rhesus monkey? Based solely on the numbers of amino acid differences occurring over these time periods, what might you hypothesize about the rate of evolution of the FOXP2gene? Based on the information in the chapter regarding the FOXP2 gene, is your hypothesis correct?
DRAW IT Below are the amino acid sequences (using single letters; see Figure 5.14) of three short segments of the FOXP2 protein from five species. These segments contain all amino acid differences between the FOXP2 proteins of these species. Compare the amino acid sequences by answering parts (a)–(d). Chimpanzee PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD Mouse PKSSE ... TSSTT ... NARRD Gorilla PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD Human PKSSD ... TSSNT ... SARRD Rhesus monkey PKSSD ... TSSTT ... NARRD (a)Circle the names of any species that have identical amino acid sequences for the FOXP2 protein.
