Hello everyone here. We have a question asking us to identify the correct sequence of replication of the zika virus. So viral genome replication of the zika virus depends on the censuses of double stranded RNA from the single stranded positive, since I saw her in a and the genome followed by transcription and replication to provide viral M. RNA S. And new single stranded RNA genomes. So our answer here is be single stranded RNA positive sense, double stranded RNA viral m r n. A and single stranded RNA A. Positive sense. Thank you for watching. Bye.

