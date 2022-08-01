Viroids and Prions

I know what the beginning of the lesson I was going on and on about how small viruses are. Well, it turns out they're actually not the smallest infectious pathogens. Uh, they're actually smaller infectious agents known as vai roids. And these air, actually the smallest pathogen known and they consist of a short, circular, single stranded piece of RNA pictured right here. This is an actual image of a Vairo oId and you can see it starts with this sea base pair right here labeled one. You could see the one right there. It goes all along. This way. There is some base pair binding is it folds back in on itself. You can see there's these stretches of base pair binding. I'm kind of just running my pen through those bonds. It's almost like I'm cutting them. And so it folds back on itself and ends with base 359. So this is not even 500 bases long. This is a teeny stretch of RNA, and yet this is a pathogen. It infects viral aids, in fact, mostly plants, and they tend to disrupt plant growth. So, uh, plants infected with viral roids tend to be short or stubby or malformed because they their growth is somehow disrupted. Now vie roids do not actually encode proteins like viruses. They simply replicate themselves using the hosts enzymes. And this self replication ultimately leads to problems for the host and propagation of the viral aids. So kind of similar idea to viruses there. Now there are actually other teeny infectious agents called pry ins. Now, these air bigger than viral roids, they're actually proteins, and these, instead of affecting plants, tend thio affect animals, specifically the brain tissue of animals. The way Priam's work, You can kind of think of a prion as a weirdly folded protein. And essentially, these weirdly folded proteins can interact with normal proteins that have their proper folded form and cause them to get all misfolded and Ben out of shape. So in that sense, they self propagate miss folding in other proteins, and we can see a little simplified diagram of that happening right here. So here these green balls that's the proper fold for the protein. It interacts with this weird fold in this protein, seen in red with ALS spiky balls around the outside and that causes see the green. Properly folded protein ends up being misfolded as we see there, and this leads to in accumulation of these misfolded proteins and a protein gunk build up in nerve cells is actually very, very toxic and harmful to the nerve cells causes nerve cell death. In fact, protein like garbage protein buildup is also implicated in diseases like Alzheimer's as the cause for cell death in those diseases. So, uh, building up garbage protein might not sound like it's that bad, actually very harmful for cells. So that's how these pry ons can actually cause, ah, lot of cell death in the brain and lead to a variety of diseases. Now, that's all I have for this lesson. I'll see you guys next time.

