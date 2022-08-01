Virus Replication

viral infection begins when the virus binds to the host cell. Following that, the virus has its viral genome. Enter the host cell through some manner. Now some viruses, like the bacteria, fades. We were just talking about actually inject their genome into the host. And you can see that happening right here in this image. And now you might have a better understanding of why those bacteria fage have a Mork complex caps ID than other viruses because that caps it actually has to function almost like a syringe. Injecting the genome, which we see in green right here, I mean, actually change my pen colors. So it's easier to see right there so that viral genome gets injected into the host bacteria. And this happens because of the specialized caps it which lands on the surface of the bacteria cell and inserts um a portion into the actual exterior membrane of the bacteria and then allows for the entry of the viral genome. Now, this is a more complex process than many viruses employ. Many viruses get their genome inside the host cell by simpler means. In fact, some are merely absorbed into the host by a process like and associate Asus. Others actually fused their membranes. Remember those accessory structures we were just talking about? They fuse their membranes with the hosts membrane, allowing the entry of the viral genome into the cell. Now, once inside the cell, the virus hijacks the machinery that the host cell uses in order to replicate itself. So remember, viruses air really small, and they don't have all those necessary structures that are required to sustain life. So they have to use the structures that the host cell has in order to carry out those processes. So these host cells unwittingly, without without their knowledge, they provide nucleotides. They provide enzymes, ribosomes, tr, nay, amino acids and even a teepee to the virus so that the virus can replicate its genome and create new viruses and other viral products. Now, through this replica of process, the most important products to be produced our nucleic acids right. The virus needs to replicate its viral genome and also caps Amir's um, the virus needs to build the components necessary to build a caps ID to house the replicated viral genome so that it can create Mawr viruses right, its main goal more or less is to produce more of itself. Um, in this in this process, the virus actually doesn't have to go through the trouble of assembly. What's what's Pretty amazing is in producing the viral genome and these caps Amir's. These viruses actually spontaneously assemble now. Spontaneous assembly is an idea we touched upon a long time ago when we were talking about membranes, cell membranes. And we said that cell membranes spontaneously assemble in an aqueous environment, meaning that those fossil lipids arrange themselves into the proper orientation so that we produce the lipid beyeler. Now much like that, viruses have their caps. IDs. I'm sorry caps Amir's spontaneously assembled into the proper caps it. So just like cell membranes, viruses also spontaneously assemble when the proper, uh, components are produced. Let's turn the page.

