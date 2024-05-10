17. Viruses
Viruses
17. Viruses
Viruses
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Additional 57 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 89 of 89 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Viruses can vary with respect to all of the following characteristics except __________.
721
views
Multiple Choice
A microbiologist analyzes chemicals obtained from an enveloped RNA virus that infects monkeys. He finds that the viral envelope contains a protein characteristic of monkey cells. Which of the following is the most likely explanation?
981
views
Multiple Choice
HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, only infects certain cells within the immune system. This is because __________.
658
views
Multiple Choice
When a virus infects an E. coli cell, what part of the virus enters the bacterial cytoplasm?
551
views
Multiple Choice
The phage reproductive cycle that kills the bacterial host cell is a __________ cycle, and a phage that always reproduces this way is a __________ phage.
592
views
Multiple Choice
Restriction enzymes help defend bacteria against viral infections by __________.
652
views
Multiple Choice
The avian flu virus H5N1 is considered a greater long-term threat than the swine flu virus H1N1 because __________.
664
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of vertical transmission of a virus in plants?
783
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
What is the origin of the phospholipid membrane that envelops many animal viruses?
501
views
Multiple Choice
Why can flare-ups of herpesvirus infection recur throughout a person's life?
793
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Reverse transcription, carried out by retroviruses, is the process by which __________.
610
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement below is a correct comparison of a "regular" RNA virus and an RNA retrovirus?
346
views
Multiple Choice
Vaccines for viral diseases are __________ and help prevent infection by __________.
740
views
Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogeny by addressing (1) the rate of replication of the viral genome, (2) production of virions, and (3) effect on the host cell.
894
views
Textbook Question
If you come down with the flu, should your physician prescribe an antibiotic for you? Explain why or why not.
331
views
Textbook Question
Of the viruses highlighted in Section 33.4, predict which of the following would be able to make viral proteins if nothing more than its genome were injected into a suitable host cell. a. pea mosaic ([+]ssRNA) virus b. bluetongue (dsRNA) virus c. measles ([−]ssRNA) virus d. human immunodeficiency (RNA reverse-transcribing) virus
350
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following is/are always true? a. Viruses cannot reproduce outside a host cell; b. Viruses are not surrounded by a membrane; c. Viruses are not made up of cells; d. A and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
1194
views
Textbook Question
The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume). What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain? Several lines of evidence suggest that after ZIKV is transmitted to a pregnant woman via the bite of an infected mosquito, the virus then directly infects cells of the placenta, gaining access to the fetal brain. Following attachment, the virion would most likely enter the placental cell by: a. insertion via the mosquito's mouthparts b. endocytosis c. degrading the cell wall with lysozyme d. injection through a hollow, needle-like protein structure
356
views
Textbook Question
The mosquito-borne Zika virus (ZIKV) is one of the most feared viruses for pregnant women. Recent statistics justify this fear: Infants born to mothers infected with ZIKV during pregnancy face a risk of up to 42 percent of developing birth defects, including microcephaly (an abnormally small head and decreased brain volume). What do we know about how ZIKV causes damage to the developing brain? Traveling and tourism have been badly affected in ZIKV-affected countries. What advice would you give a friend planning a trip to the Caribbean?
358
views
Showing 36 of 36 practice