53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
Problem 21
SCIENTIFIC THINKING In 1954, workers at Michigan State University began spraying the elm trees on campus annually with DDT to kill disease-carrying bark beetles. In the spring of 1955, large numbers of dead robins were found on the campus. Observers thought perhaps the robins died after eating earthworms contaminated by DDT the previous spring. Suggest how scientists could have investigated the scientific validity of this idea.
