Hello everyone here we have a question that says blank refers to the dormant state in which fires to stop replicating and less avoid a strong and effective immune response on the host. A incubation period. The incubation period is the time for when the infection occurred to the onset of symptoms or the first positive test and viral infection. It is the time between catching the virus and beginning to have symptoms. So incubation period is incorrect. Be latency, latency refers to the dormant state in which viruses stop replicating and thus avoid a strong and effective immune response in the host. So B is correct. But let's look at our other options. We have see violence. That is the degree of pathogen, ethnicity of a pathogen. So C. Is incorrect. And D. Virology. Virology is the study of viruses so that is incorrect. So our correct answer here is be latency. Thank you for watching. Bye.

