Hello, everyone here we have a question telling us provided the following features identify the correct option, which includes all features associated with the zika virus and zika virus gets its name from the zika force in Uganda. That is correct. In the zika is primarily spread by mosquito. That is correct. Oh, one of the effects of the zika virus is microcephalic Children. That is correct. P zika virus is a D n. A virus is not a d n a virus. It is a single stranded R N. A virus positive sense. Q. Zika virus is called. Zika fever is caused by the zika virus. That is correct. So M N O and Q are correct, which means our answer is D thank you for watching. Bye.

