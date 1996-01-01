Hello, everyone here. We have a question asking us what happens when nucleotide excision repair any art recognizes a damaged D. N. A segment with a lesion. So it's important to note that S. S. D. N. A. Stands for single stranded DNA. And once the N. D. R. Recognizes the D. N. A segment with lesions, it will remove the single stranded DNA and leave the undamaged strand. The DNA Poland race will use the left strand as a template and synthesize it to form a new single stranded DNA segment and therefore repairs the part with the lesion. So our answer here is a it will remove the short S. S. D. N. A. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts