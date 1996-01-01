Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Humans possess which of the following traits? Select True or False for each trait. T/F triploblasty T/F parthenogenesis T/F viviparity T/F metamorphosis

Relevant Solution
clock
46s
Play a video:
Hello, everyone here. We have a question asking us what happens when nucleotide excision repair any art recognizes a damaged D. N. A segment with a lesion. So it's important to note that S. S. D. N. A. Stands for single stranded DNA. And once the N. D. R. Recognizes the D. N. A segment with lesions, it will remove the single stranded DNA and leave the undamaged strand. The DNA Poland race will use the left strand as a template and synthesize it to form a new single stranded DNA segment and therefore repairs the part with the lesion. So our answer here is a it will remove the short S. S. D. N. A. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.