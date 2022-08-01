in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to Eukaryotic organelles, or organs inside of the cells. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that eukaryotic cells contained several membrane bound organelles and so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about many of these membrane bound organelles. Now it's important to note that both animal and plant cells are you carry, ah, tick. And so that means that they both contain eukaryotic organelles. However, that being said, some of the organelles of animal and plant cells will actually differ from each other. And so that's important to keep in mind and so down below. In our example of eukaryotic organelles, notice that we're showing you our representation of an animal cell over here on the left hand side and our representation of a plant cell over here on the right hand side. And what you'll notice is that the organelles that are in the middle here, our organize that air shared between both animal and plant cells, whereas the organelles that air over here on the far left are on Lee found or associated with animal cells, whereas the organize that are on the far right are on. Lee found an associated with plant cells. Now. It's also important to keep in mind that these are just general representations of animal cells and plant cells. But not all animal cells and plant cells are gonna have all of these organize out organelles. They're just generalized representations. And so when we're talking about the animal cell, we're going to be, uh, focusing on how license homes are one of the characteristic organelles that air on Lee found in animal cells but not found in plant cells. And when we're talking about plant cells, we're gonna talk about how chloroplasts and cell walls are characteristic of Onley plant cells, but not so much in animal cells. Whereas here in the middle, once again, we have organized that are common to both animal and plant cells and moving forward in our course. We're gonna talk a lot more about each of these organelles that air here. So, for example, the mitochondria which were representing like this are found in both animal and plant cells. The cell membrane are found in both animal and plant cells. Remember, all cells have a cell membrane, not just eukaryotic cells, but also pro carry attic cells to that we're not talking about here. Uh, they both have a rough e r or rough end a plasma Ridiculous as well as a smooth and a plasma. Ridiculous. Um uh, that we're showing you here. They both also have structures that we call ribosomes, which are these tiny little blue dots that we're showing you. They both have a Golgi apparatus, and they both are going to have paroxysms like what we see here. And so once again, we're gonna be talking about each of these organelles and their own separate videos moving forward. So this is just basically, uh, for you. Thio used to figure out what it is that we're gonna be talking about moving forward. So this year concludes our brief introduction to Eukaryotic organelles and once again, moving forward in our course. We're gonna talk a lot more about each of these organelles, so I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts