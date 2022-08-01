and this video, I'm going to introduce our map of the lesson on eukaryotic organelles, which is down below right here. And so this is actually a map of our lesson moving forward in our course. And so that means that you can use this image like a map and you can actually use it to make predictions about what direction we're going to head into moving forward with our videos. And so let me explain to you how this map works. It works starting at the top here. So we have eukaryotic cell organelles at the very, very top and then moving forward through our lesson. We're going to be exploring the left most branches first. And then once we've explored the left, most branches will start to explore the right branches. So, for example, we're gonna start here at Eukaryotic Cell Organelles. Then we're going to explore the left most branches first, so we'll talk about the Endo member in system. Then we'll talk about the components that are part of protein secretion, which include the nucleus, the end of plasma. Ridiculous um, the rough er and smooth er, the Golgi apparatus and the cell membrane. And then once we've explored the left most branches, what we're gonna do is we're gonna zoom out and start to explore the right branches, which includes cellular digestion. Listen, Soames paroxysms and HVAC you ALS. And then once we've explored all of these branches over here on the left, we're going to zoom back out and start to explore the new branch over here, energy related organelles, and then talk about the mitochondria and chloroplasts. And then once we've covered these, we're going to move on to the next branch and talk about the site. Oh, skeleton, which includes micro filaments, intermediate filaments of micro tubules on has a lot of resemblance to actual skeletons, which is why we've got this little skeleton here and then once we've covered the site of skeleton components, last but not least, we'll move on to the cell junctions. At the end, tight junctions, anchoring junctions, gap junctions and plasma does Mata. And so this is basically the way that we're going to cover videos moving forward in our course in that fashion, exploring the left most branches first. And so what this means is that you should be referring back to this map as we move forward in our course s so that you can know exactly what direction we're headed in and how much is left within our lesson. And so keeping that in mind, of course, we're going to start off by exploring the left most branches first. So we're gonna talk about the endo membrane system in our next lesson video, and so I'll see you all there.

