Population Ecology

Textbook Question
The graph below shows the demographic transition for a hypothetical country. Many developed countries that have achieved a stable population size have undergone a transition similar to this. Answer the following questions concerning this graph. a. What does the blue line represent? The red line? b. This diagram has been divided into four sections. Describe what is happening in each section. c. In which section(s) is the population size stable? d. In which section is the population growth rate the highest?

643
views
Textbook Question
Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem? Burmese pythons were first found in the wetlands of Everglades National Park in the 1980s, but only rarely. The accompanying graph shows what happened next. Most of the data are derived from chance encounters of pythons on roads (pythons are notoriously difficult to find). How would you describe the type of population growth in pythons from 2000 to 2008? a. logistic b. exponential c. linear d. logarithmic

916
views
Textbook Question
Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are constricting snakes that can reach enormous sizes (up to 7 meters in length). They are native to Southeast Asia but were released into southern Florida from the pet trade. Many other snakes occur naturally in this area. Are the introduced pythons a problem? Pythons are generalist predators, consuming a wide variety of prey including birds, mammals ranging from rodents to deer, and alligators. A road survey showed a 99 percent decrease in the frequency of raccoon and opossum observations within python areas from 2003 to 2011. Rabbits and foxes have also disappeared from the area. Do you think food availability limits, or could limit, the carrying capacity of Burmese pythons in the Everglades?
260
views
