Population Ecology Practice Problems
If a female lizard devotes a high amount of energy to produce an enormous number of offspring, she won't be able to devote the same amount of energy to her immune system, growth, nutrient stores, or other survival traits. This is an example of:
Determine the factor(s) that has/have an effect on the carrying capacity of an area for a population.
If a population is established in a new habitat with an abundance of resources, what kind of growth will it exhibit?
A population grows exponentially in the absence of environmental resistance. What happens to the population size if the per capita rate of increase in such a population is zero?
Which of the following is a density-dependent factor that limits population growth?
If 100 snakes were captured, marked, and released into the wild, and then 50 were captured again a few days later, only 10 were marked. What would be the population estimate?
Which of the following data is required to create a detailed life table for a species' cohort?
What impact will an STD epidemic have on the age distribution in affected countries?
Which category will have the maximum representation in the population that is most likely to grow rapidly in the future?
The carrying capacity for an organism in an environment is 200. Which of the following growth curves correctly represents it?
When bacteria are grown in a culture medium in a flask, which of the following factors causes the growth rate to slow as it approaches carrying capacity?
In the following graph showing a demographic transition model, identify the correct labels from 1 to 5.
Determine the density-independent factor that alters the per capita growth rate regardless of population density.
Identify the factors that can contribute to increasing the earth's carrying capacity for the human population.
Choose the correct explanation for the declining human population growth in recent times.
Which of the following is not a population characteristic of developed countries when compared to developing ones?
The carrying capacity of a forest for a deer population is not affected by which of the following?
What kind of survivorship curve does a human population in an industrialized nation exhibit?
The annual average rate of change in population size for a specific geographic area during a certain time period is referred to as the ___________.
When individuals of a population compete for a resource, what form of dispersion is observed?
Transition of a population from high birth and death rates, to low birth and death rates is called:
During which stage of the demographic transition does the population grow rapidly?
Determine the factors responsible for the decline in birth rate during stage 3 of the demographic transition.
Forest fires decimate deer populations in a forest where they are the dominant animal. This is an example of:
The __________ of an environment is the maximum number of individuals of a species that it can carry and sustain.
Two populations experience regular fluctuations, or population cycles, because of: