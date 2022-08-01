Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites

in this video, we're going to talk Mawr details about the Riva Zone, specifically the Riva Zonal Trn a binding sites, and we'll talk about an overview of translation as well. Now, keep in mind that this video is really just going to be the introduction and the overview of the Rivasseau multi on a binding sites and this process of translation. But as we move forward in our course, we're going to break down the process of translation into its steps. And so we're going to talk more details about translation as we move forward in our course. And this video here is really just the overview. So keep that in mind as we move forward through this video. And so each of the ribosomes is going to have three t r n a binding sites and so recall that the tr nas air the transfer Arnas that are going to be attached to amino acids and bring amino acids to the rival zone. And so the TR in a binding sites are going to be found within the rivals. Um, and there are three TR in a binding sites. The first Trn, a binding site, is going to be the amino Esselte are in a binding site otherwise just abbreviated as the A site. And so the a site is going to be the site where the T Arnas are going to originally enter into the rival zone. And so it holds the tr nay that's carrying the next amino acid to be added and again, tr nas will enter into the ribs, um, through the a site. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what you'll notice is we've got our rivals, Omar complete intact rivals, um, here in the background and the complete intact rivals, um is going to be bound to our m Arna. And so this right here represents our m r and R messenger RNA. And so what this ride zone does is it will receive t Arnas like this one right here. Uh, this box here represents the tiara and because it's attached to an amino acid, this little purple circle here represents an amino acid that makes this tiara a charged tr n a. And again, the charge has nothing to do with the positive or negative electrical charge. Instead, the Charge T Arnas are attached to amino acids. And so amino T Arnas Charge tr Nasar originally going to enter into the ribs, um, into the A site so you could see the first sight here is the A site. Now the second Rabbit Zonal Trn a binding site is going to be the P site or the Pep Tito tr in a binding site otherwise known as the P site. Now the P site is going to be the site that is going to be holding the tr n A. That's carrying the growing poly peptide chain or the growing protein chain. And so if we take a look at our image down below, what you'll notice is the P site is here in the middle, and the peace site is going to be holding the TR in a, uh that is attached to this growing poly peptide chain here. So, uh, this background right here it represents the growing poly peptide chain. And so the P site is going to have the amino, the tr n A that is bound to the growing poly peptide chain and so notice that the T r N A. Is going to have the anti code on and the anti code on is going to pair with the code on of the m r N A. And so this will be a process that will talk more details about as we move forward in our course now the third and final site of the TR Nay, the writer's own Trn a binding site is going to be the E site or the exit site. And so the e site or the exit site, of course, is going to be where the discharged TR nays are going to leave the ride his own from this site. And so the east site is going to be on this end of the riot zone and the east side is the exit site. And so the discharge t Arnas, which again has nothing to do with the electrical charge, positive or negative, instead discharged tr nays are not attached to an amino acid. And that's because the amino acid was transferred over to this growing chain here, this growing poly peptide chain. And so the discharged RNAs without the amino acids are going to exit the ribbon zone through the east site. And so what we're seeing here is that charge tr nays are bringing amino acids to the ribbon zone and they're entering into the a site. Then the peace site is going to be contained. The growing poly peptide chain, where the amino acid is just going to be added to the growing poly peptide chain. And then the right resume is just going to continue to shift along the m r and A. And what happens is that the tiara is in the peace site will shift into the east site and then eventually exit the ribs. Um, in this way. So basically what's happening is charged t. Arnas Come in. They make their way from the A site to the peace site to the east site and then ultimately leave the right of his own. And again, this is Ah, very detailed and complex process that involves a lot of moving pieces. And so this here is really just the introduction to these three rivals normal Trn a binding sites and we're going to talk mawr details in a step by step manner of the process of translation involving all of this as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our overview of the Trn A binding sites and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

