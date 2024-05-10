15. Gene Expression
Introduction to Translation
Multiple Choice
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
Multiple Choice
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
Multiple Choice
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
Multiple Choice
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.
Multiple Choice
Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will:
Multiple Choice
Cells are able to distinguish proteins destined for secretion or for segregation to specific intracellular compartments from those that will remain in the cytoplasm because __________.
Textbook Question
Translation results in the production of . a. RNA; b. DNA; c. protein; d. individual amino acids; e. transfer RNA molecules
Textbook Question
Controlling the rates of transcription and translation is important in bacteria to avoid collisions between ribosomes and RNA polymerases. Calculate what the maximum rate of translation by a ribosome in a bacterial cell would have to be, in units of amino acids per second, so as not to overtake an RNA polymerase that is synthesizing mRNA at a rate of 60 nucleotides per second. How long would it take for this bacterial cell to translate an mRNA containing 1800 codons?
