in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to taxonomy. Now. Taxonomy is really just defined as the branch of science that classifies, identifies and names living organisms. And really, what you guys need to know is that there are eight categories that are used to classify all living organisms and down below. In this image, we're going to introduce these eight categories from the most inclusive category of domains, which includes all living organisms down to the least inclusive category, which would be the species, which Onley includes one type of living organism. And so the more inclusive the category is the mawr, different types of living organisms it includes, and so, from the most inclusive category of domain to the least inclusive category of species. Uh, the eight categories are domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus and species, and so down below. What we have is a little memory tool to help you guys remember these eight categories in the correct order from most inclusive to least inclusive, and this little memory tool is just dear. King Philip came over four great soup, And so because the first letter of each of these categories is unique, we can use that to build a memory tool. And so, if you remember that, dear King Philip right here actually came over for great soup. Then you'll be able to remember these eight categories and put them in the correct order from most inclusive to least inclusive. And so this year really concludes our introduction to taxonomy, and as we move forward, we'll be able to talk a little bit more about it, so I'll see you guys in our next video.

