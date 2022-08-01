Introduction to Taxonomy Example 2

So here we have an example Problem that's asking which of the following kingdoms is not part of the eukaryotic domain and we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, of course, we know from our previous lesson video that kingdom plant A certainly is one of the kingdoms of the You carry a domain. So because it is and we're looking for the one that is not we can cross off option A and the same goes for option B. Kingdom pro Teesta we know for sure is going to be one of the kingdoms of the You carry a domain from our last lesson video. So we can also cross off option B and once again, option C Kingdom fun guy. We also know is one of the four kingdoms within the You carry a domain so we can cross off option C. So then, of course, this leaves option D here kingdom you bacteria as the Onley Kingdom. That is not part of the Eukaryotic domain. And of course, it has the word bacteria in it, which we know is an entirely separate domain from the eukaryotic domain. And so, uh, option d here is the Onley one that is not, uh, part of the eukaryotic domain. And so notice that there are three domains here that are listed that are part of the Eukaryotic domain. And the fourth one that is not listed here is Kingdom on Amalia, which is the one that humans you and I fall into. But for now, Option D here is the correct answer for this example. Problem. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts