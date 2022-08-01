in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to water. And so, of course, as you guys already know, water is a very small polar molecule with two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. And so, of course, its chemical formula is going to be hte, too. 01 oxygen and two hydrogen Now recall. When we first introduced polar Covalin bonds in our previous lesson videos, we showed you that water is an example of a molecule with polar covalin bonds, and this is what makes water a polar molecule. Now, because water is a polar molecule, it means that it's going to have a partial negative and partial positive charges. And so recall that the oxygen atom of every single water molecule is going to have a partial negative charge, whereas the hydrogen atoms on every water molecule are going to have partial positive charges. And so the partial negative charge and the partial positive charges on water molecules is what allows for water molecules to form hydrogen bonds. And so hydrogen bonds, we know will form between different water molecules. And so, if we take a look at the right hand side of our image over here. Notice that we're showing you waters hydrogen bonding and so you can see that the hydrogen bonds are highlighted here in yellow, and the hydrogen bonds are forming between different water molecules. And so this is really, really important for many different types of properties that water has. And we'll get to talk, Maura, about these properties that water has in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there.

