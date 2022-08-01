in this video, we're going to briefly introduce some of the emergent properties of water. And so really, it's waters hydrogen bonding that gives rise to four emergent properties. And really, these four emergent properties of water are essential to maintain life on Earth. Now moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these four emergent properties of water in their own separate videos. But notice down below. We're showing you a table of the four emergent properties of water, and so the first is water's ability to perform cohesion, adhesion and toe have surface tension. The second emergent property of water is waters low density when it's in the solid ice form compared to the liquid water form, the third emergent property of water is it's high specific heat and heat of vaporization. And then the fourth emergent property of water is that it is used as a universal solvent in mixed solutions. And so once again, we're going to talk about each of these four emergent properties of water in their own separate videos, moving forward in our core. So I'll see you all in our next video

