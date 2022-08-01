Introduction to Water Example 1

All right. So here we have an example Problem that says which of the following is not an emergent property of water, and we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, once again, moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of the properties of water in their own separate videos. But from our last lesson video, we should be able to determine what the correct answer is here. And so we know from our last lesson video that one of the properties of water is that it has adhesive and cohesive properties. It can perform cohesion and adhesion. And so because this is definitely something that water is able to do, we can eliminate answer, option A. Since we're looking for options that are not an emergent property of water, and we can also eliminate answer option D. Since we also know that this is something that water is capable of doing, it is going to be used as the universal solvent in chemical reactions. And so once again, we can eliminate answer option D. So now we're between either option B or option seek, and what you might realize is the option C says high density of ice compared to liquid water, whereas in our last lesson video, we said that there was low density of ice compared to liquid water. And so the high here is actually something that is false because it says hi. And so because this is false, this is not an emergent property of water. This is the one that we're looking for, and so Option B must be something that is a property of water, and it says moderation of temperature. And this is something that water is capable of doing. And once again, we'll talk more about this idea later in our course. But for now we can go ahead and indicate that See, here is the one that is not an emergent property of water, and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.

