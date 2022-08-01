in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on active transport. And really, there are just two main types of active transport that you all should know that both require energy in order to transport molecules. And this is because the molecules are going to be transported against their concentration. Grady INTs from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration. And that's why it requires energy. Now, the first type of active transport that you all should know is primary active transport. And so primary active transport is going to be directly driven by an energy source such as A T P hydraulics, ISS, for instance. And so primary active transport is directly linked to a T. P. Now, the second type of active transport that you all should know is secondary. Active transport and secondary active transport is not going to be directly driven by a teepee hydraulic sis like primary active transport. Instead, secondary active transport is going to be directly driven by another molecules concentration, Grady int. And so, as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk. Mawr details about both primary active transport and secondary active transport. But let's take a look at our image down below, Which notice is showing us a little snippet of the map of the lesson on membrane transport. So here we're showing you active transport and notice. Active transport is going to require energy so energy is required. And once again, there are two main types of active transport. The first is primary active transport, which is going to be driven directly by ATP. And then the second type of active transport is secondary active transport, which is not driven directly by a teepee. Instead, secondary active transport is going to be driven by another molecules, concentration ingredient. And so here, what we're showing you is an image of one molecule being, um, powering the transport of another molecule against its concentration Grady int. And so this here concludes our introduction to active transport. And once again, as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk Mawr details about primary, active transport and secondary active transport. So I'll see you guys in our next videos

