6. The Membrane
Active Transport
6. The Membrane
Active Transport
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.
3691
views
24
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Which of the following defines the type of transport by the sodium-potassium pump?
1768
views
14
rank
Multiple Choice
Active transport requires an input of energy and can also generate voltages across membranes. Based on this information, which of the following statements is true?
2098
views
Multiple Choice
Glucose can be moved into cells via an active transport mechanism when the concentration of glucose inside the cell is higher than the concentration of glucose outside the cell. This active transport mechanism moves glucose and sodium into the cell at the same time. The glucose moves up its gradient and the sodium moves down its gradient. Which of the following statements about this mechanism is accurate?
6714
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about cotransport of solutes across a membrane is correct?
1119
views
Multiple Choice
Consider the transport of protons and sucrose into a plant cell by the sucrose-proton cotransport protein. Plant cells continuously produce a proton gradient by using the energy of ATP hydrolysis to pump protons out of the cell. Why, in the absence of sucrose, do protons not move back into the cell through the sucrose-proton cotransport protein?
1201
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes a general property of all electrogenic pumps?
1182
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following forms of membrane transport require specific membrane proteins? a. diffusion; b. exocytosis; c. facilitated diffusion; d. active transport; e. facilitated diffusion and active transport
1195
views
Showing 11 of 11 practice