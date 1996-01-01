General Biology
6. The Membrane
Active Transport
A Level Biology Revision "Cotransport (AQA)"
by Freesciencelessons
43 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Primary Active Transport vs Secondary Active transport
by Nonstop Neuron
83 views
Hide transcripts
MEMBRANE TRANSPORT
by Ahwan Inspire Your Mind To Win
36 views
Hide transcripts
Cell Membrane Transport - Transport Across A Membrane - How Do Things Move Across A Cell Membrane
by Whats Up Dude
35 views
Hide transcripts
Active Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
105 views
Hide transcripts
A Level Biology Revision "Cotransport (AQA)"
by Freesciencelessons
43 views
Hide transcripts
A Level Biology Revision "Active Transport"
by Freesciencelessons
30 views
Hide transcripts
Sodium Potassium Pump
by Amoeba Sisters
41 views
Hide transcripts
Primary Active Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
92 views
Hide transcripts
Active Transport Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
83 views
Hide transcripts
Primary Active Transport: Na+/K+ Pump
by Jason Amores Sumpter
132 views
Hide transcripts
Secondary Active Transport
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
91 views
Hide transcripts
