Asexual vs. Sexual Reproduction

in this video, we're going to distinguish between a sexual and sexual reproduction. And so all living organisms must reproduce or generate mawr living offspring via one of two types of reproduction that we have number down below number one and number two. And of course, the numbers that you see up above here in the text correspond with numbers that you see down below in the image. Now the first main type of reproduction is a sexual reproduction. Now a sexual reproduction is, of course, going to mean that there's no sexual activity involved in the reproduction. And if you think about it, if there's no sexual activity involved, that means that there's Onley, one single parent involved in a sexual reproduction. And if there's only one single parent involved in a sexual reproduction, that means that there's Onley, one single source of the DNA from that one single parent. And if there's only one single source of the DNA, then that means that the offspring are all going to be genetically identical toe one another, because they're all going to be resulting from this single parent with only one source of DNA. Now, on the other hand, the second type of sex of reproduction is sexual reproduction. And, of course, sexual reproduction, as its name implies, means that sexual activity is involved. And when you think about it, of course, sexual activity means that they're going to be too parents involved in this type of reproduction instead of just one parent. And if there are two parents involved, that means that there are two sources of the DNA. One source of the DNA would be the father. The other source of the DNA would be the mother, and typically with sexual reproduction, the father and the mother do not have identical DNA. Their DNA is going to be different from one another. And so we have two different sources of DNA, and that's going to result in offspring that are genetically diverse from one another. And so they will not be genetically identical under most circumstances when it comes to sexual reproduction. Now let's take a look at our image down below to further distinguish between a sexual and sexual reproduction. Now, over here on the left hand side, these two images for binary fission and mitosis are falling under the category of a sexual reproduction because they do not involve any sexual activity. And again, that means that there's only one parent involved. And so notice that for both binary fission and my toe sis that the very beginning starts with just one single parent cell. And at the end of the process, it results in two daughter cells for both. But because there's Onley, one single parent cell involved in both binary fission and mitosis, they're both forms of a sexual reproduction. And because there's only one single parents sell, there's only one source of DNA, and the cells that result are going to be genetically identical to each other for both again binary fission and for the process of my toast is two daughter cells that air resulting are going to be genetically identical Now. This is not the case with this right side of the image over here, which is showing you sexual reproduction. And so sexual reproduction, of course, is going to involve two parents instead of one, so you can see the male parent over here and the female parent over here. And it's the process of my yos ISS not to be confused with my toe sis that forms the gametes or the sex sells, and because my oh sis forms the sex sells, my oh sis is more closely linked to sexual reproduction, since again it forms the sex, sells the sperm and the egg. And, of course, the sperm and the egg are going to fuse together to form the zygote, which ends up resulting in the individual, uh, the the the offspring, if you will. And so what's important to note about sexual reproduction is that it's going to create genetically diverse offspring. And we'll get to talk Mawr and Maura about these ideas as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our introduction to the difference between a sexual and sexual reproduction, and we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

