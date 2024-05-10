11. Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
11. Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 10 of 10 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Asexual reproduction differs from sexual reproduction in that:
3624
views
28
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
The function of the mitotic cell cycle is to produce daughter cells that __________.
1131
views
Textbook Question
A cell that begins mitosis with 46 chromosomes produces daughter cells with chromosomes. a. 13; b. 23; c. 46; d. 92
1078
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a function of mitosis in humans? a. repair of wounds b. growth c. production of gametes from diploid cells d. replacement of lost or damaged cells
997
views
Textbook Question
Mitosis . a. occurs only in cancerous cells; b. occurs only in skin cells; c. produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell; d. results in the production of three different cells
752
views
Textbook Question
It took three sheep to create the clone Dolly: A blackface sheep donated the egg, a whiteface sheep donated the mammary cells from which the nucleus was taken, and a blackface sheep served as surrogate. Assuming face color is genetically determined, what color face did Dolly have?
596
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Each scientist works as part of a broader community of scientists, building on the work of others. Scientific advances often depend on the application of new technologies and/or on new techniques applied to an existing problem. What improvements to existing cloning methods did Wilmut make that allowed him to successfully clone Dolly the sheep from an adult cell?
474
views
Textbook Question
Red blood cells, which carry oxygen to body tissues, live for only about 120 days. Replacement cells are produced by cell division in bone marrow. How many cell divisions must occur each second in your bone marrow just to replace red blood cells? Here is some information to use in calculating your answer: There are about 5 million red blood cells per cubic millimeter (mm3) of blood. An average adult has about 5 L (5,000 cm3) of blood. (Hint: What is the total number of red blood cells in the body? What fraction of them must be replaced each day if all are replaced in 120 days?)
957
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice