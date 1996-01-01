Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Glucose can be moved into cells via an active transport mechanism when the concentration of glucose inside the cell is higher than the concentration of glucose outside the cell. This active transport mechanism moves glucose and sodium into the cell at the same time. The glucose moves up its gradient and the sodium moves down its gradient. Which of the following statements about this mechanism is accurate?
A
Sodium and glucose move together into the cell via facilitated diffusion.
B
To pump glucose up its concentration gradient, sodium moves down its concentration gradient.
C
The distribution of sodium ions across the membrane forms an electrochemical gradient that drives this mechanism.
D
Sodium and glucose move together into the cell via facilitated diffusion, and to pump glucose up its concentration gradient, sodium moves down its concentration gradient.
E
To pump glucose up its concentration gradient, sodium moves down its concentration gradient, and the distribution of sodium ions across the membrane forms an electrochemical gradient that drives this mechanism.