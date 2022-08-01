So now that we've introduced cell surface receptors in our previous lesson video in this video, we're going to introduce interest cellular receptors and so interest cellular receptors as their name implies air going to be receptor proteins found on the inside of a target cell. And that is what interest cellular means. It means on the inside of a cell. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that really, really small hydrophobic molecules or signaling molecules are gonna be able to freely diffuse across the membrane and into the south. And so, if we take a look at our example image down below at this basic intracellular signaling pathway right here, notice that right here we have a membrane that represents the cell membrane and up above in the blue background. What we have is the outside of the cell or the extra cellular fluid and down below here with the yellow background. What we have is the inside of the cell or the cytoplasm of the cell. And so notice here in red, what we have is a really small hydrophobic signaling molecule molecule, or like and and so this molecule, because it's small and hydrophobic, it's able to freely diffuse across the cell surface or the plasma membrane, and so its receptor is not going to be found in the cell surface or the plasma membrane. Instead, the small hydrophobic molecule will diffuse through the membrane and into the cell, where it can interact with an intra cellular receptor, which is this blue molecule that you see right here. And so when the small hydrophobic molecule binds to the interest cellular receptor that's going to lead to a cascade of events that ultimately, uh, generates a cellular response. And so, with intracellular signaling and intracellular receptors, they're going to be found specifically on the inside of the cell and not found in the cell surface or in the plasma membrane. And so this here concludes our introduction to intracellular receptors, and as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've talked about. So I'll see you all in our next video

