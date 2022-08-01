in this video, we're going to introduce cell surface receptors. And so cell surface receptors, as their name implies, are receptor proteins found embedded in the cell membrane or, in other words, in the surface of the target cell. And so, really, there are three major types of cell surface receptors that are involved in most signal transaction pathways, and each of these three major types of cell surface receptors are going to operate or function in their own unique ways. Now, the first major type of cell surface receptors that you all should be aware of is the G protein coupled receptors or, in other words, the GPC ours for short, you could see G p. C. R stands for G protein coupled receptors and taking a look at the image down below. You can see that the GPC are here is in this tan ish color here, and the G protein portion is highlighted in green down below and so you can see the lie again. Here combined to the GPC are, and ultimately the GPC RS are gonna have their own unique way of operating now the second type of major cell surface receptors that you all should be aware of is the receptor, tyrosine, kindnesses or, in other words, the r T K's for short. And that stands for a receptor tyrosine, kindnesses. And so the rt K s you can see down below right here they usually have two domains, so you can see the two domains of the rtk. And again, the R T k s the receptor tyrosine kindnesses are gonna have their own unique way of operating and functioning. And then the third and final major type of cell surface receptors that you all should be aware of are the ligand gated ion channels and so down below. We're showing you some ligand gated ion channels which notice over here on the left hand side, they are in a closed position. And so it's not until after the LaGon binds that the receptor changes confirmation into its open position, allowing ions to flow through the membrane. And so it's the lie again that will bind to cause the the channel here toe open up and allow for ions to diffuse across the membrane. And so, uh, to learn more about the details of each of these different types of receptors and exactly how they operate and function. That's something that you're not going to typically be held accountable for in a introduction into in an introduction to biology course. And so we do have videos here, a clutch prep that cover the details of G, P, C, R, S, R, T, K s and like and gated channels. But you'll be able to find those details in arm or advanced biochemistry courses. But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to the cell surface receptors, and we'll be able to talk about the interest cellular receptors in our next video, so I'll see you all there.

