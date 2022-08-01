Gel Electrophoresis Example 1

so gel electrophoresis can be used for many different reasons. And here we have an example that is showing you how gel electrophoresis can be used. And so it says, using the gel that's being shown down below. Over here on the right hand side, determine which rabbit species are most closely related and we've got these four potential answer options down below. And so, looking at this gel over here, notice that there are three different lanes 12 and three. And within each lane we have different species of rabbits. We have rabbit, a species here, rabbit bi species here and rabbits C species in the third and final count. And so, in order to determine how closely related the species are, what we need to do is compare the band pattern in each of the lanes. And so when you do this, what you'll find is that the band pattern of rabbit eh is very similar to the band pattern of rabbits C and they share more DNA bands that are in common than any other combination. And so what you can see is that, uh, this is going to be the same across both this band here is also the same. Uh, maybe not this one here, but this one and this one, these here are all the same. And so there is a lot of similarity and really, the only difference is that stand out between rabbit A and rabbits C r the circle the bands that are being circled in these positions. These are the only ones that don't match up with each other vertically on the gel. And so because they have such close similarity in that respect, that means that these are going to be the two rabbit species that are most closely related. And so our answer is going to be, uh, answer Option B here, which says rabbit species number one and number three are the ones that are most closely related. And that's simply because their band patterns are the ones that match each other the best. And so option B here is going to be the correct answer for this practice example problem. And, uh, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts