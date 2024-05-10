18. Biotechnology
Gel Electrophoresis
18. Biotechnology
Gel Electrophoresis
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
At a crime scene a blood sample was found and investigated using gel electrophoresis. Based on the gel, the blood at the crime scene belongs to which of the suspects?
2762
views
Multiple Choice
Gel electrophoresis separates fragments of DNA based on which characteristic?
1079
views
4
rank
Multiple Choice
Why do the fragments of DNA in gel electrophoresis move away from the negative cathode?
2278
views
3
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
The parents of a new baby believe that the hospital sent them home with someone else’s baby. The hospital
takes DNA samples from both parents and the baby. The DNA is investigated using gel electrophoresis. Do the parents possess their biological child or did the hospital give them the wrong baby?
124
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
The DNA profile below is from a mother, a father, and their child. Compare the bands found in the child's profile. What is true of every band shown in the child's profile?
574
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is consistent with the DNA profile shown below? a. B is the child of A and C; b. C is the child of A and B; c. D is the child of B and C; d. A is the child of B and C; e. A is the child of C and D.
314
views
Textbook Question
Potato blight causes potato plants to shrivel and rot. The disease is caused by the pathogen Phytophthora infestans, infamous for its role in Ireland's Great Potato Famine in the mid-1840s. The disease can devastate crops during wet weather, sometimes leading to total crop loss. Researchers aim to use recombinant DNA methods to transfer blight resistance genes from resistant varieties into susceptible varieties of potato. Transgenic plants usually contain genes of bacterial plasmid origin. In a recent study, researchers designed a strategy that avoided using any plasmid genes. They transformed cells from a susceptible potato variety with a potato blight resistance gene cloned from a resistant variety. Next, to determine which plants from this group were also free of plasmid DNA (cloning vector) sequences, they performed PCR using primers specific for the plasmid. The positive control lane shows PCR amplification of plasmid DNA only, and the negative control lane shows an attempted PCR amplification of no added DNA. Based on the gel analysis of PCR products shown below, which plants contain only the potato gene? Explain your answer.
471
views
Showing 8 of 8 practice