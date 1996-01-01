General Biology
52. Ecosystems
Ecosystems
Problem
Which of the following organisms is incorrectly paired with its trophic level? a. cyanobacterium—primary producer b. grasshopper—primary consumer c. zooplankton—primary producer d. fungus—detritivore
Similar Solution
2m
Play a video:
