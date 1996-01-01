General Biology
26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
Problem
Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease? (A)commensalist (B)decomposer (C)gut mutualist (D)symbiotic pathogen
Similar Solution
