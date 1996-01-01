Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Most of the nutrients available for plant growth in an ecosystem are                   . a. deposited in rain; b. made available through the recycling of decomposers; c. maintained within that ecosystem over time; d. B and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct

Similar Solution
clock
33s
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.