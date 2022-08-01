Nonvascular Plants - 1

Hi. In this video, we're going to talk a little bit about non vascular plants, non vascular plants or Brian fights, as they're technically called. Our plants that include Mosses, liver warts and horn warts. You can see a file, a genie of this. Right here. We have the embryo fights, which includes all the different types of plants will be talking about. And then here we have our Bryan fights and you can see that vascular plants is a separate lineage. And remember that the defining feature of these organisms is that they don't contain vascular tissue reinforced with lignin. Although some may have transport issues that use cellulose to maintain the rigidity, you can see an example of moss, liver wort and ah, horn ORT right here. Don't worry. If you can't really tell these apart, I mean, hopefully you've seen Moss before. If you've never seen or heard of a liver word or horn work, not a big deal. Um, these air just little, you know, low to the ground. Very simple, uh, non vascular plants. Now, as we previously discussed, they have committed fight dominant life cycle, which is going to change in later lineages to a spore fight, dominant life cycle. And these organisms air also home a sports meaning that they spores they produce are all of the same type. Some species have bisexual amita fights, meaning that the male and female reproductive of or the male and female commedia fights rather are located in the same plant. Some species, like Mosses, for example, have separate male and female community fights. So the, um, male parts and the female parts air found in separate plants here we have unexamined of a moss life cycle. And we can just kind of use this as a stand in for our non vascular plant life cycles. I'm just gonna quickly walk you through this image, jump out of the way here. So spores give rise Thio the commedia fights. Right? And here we have our mail Gumede a fight. Here we have our female Gumede a fight, and it's through mitosis that these spores will develop into the community fights Here. You can see we have the fully developed mail and female commie to fight, and you might notice this actually an error in this diagram. I didn't make it. It's really not a big deal, but here. It says female here. It's male, You know these arrows should be reversed. Sorry, I didn't make the figure, but it doesn't. It shouldn't really affect your understanding. Obviously the the female gamete a fight Spore is going to develop into the female commit a fight and the male give me to fight. Spore is going to develop into the mail comedic fight. So just remember that these arrows air crisscrossed. Anyhow, these Gumede a fights are going to produce the sperm and the egg. And remember that the sperm requires water to get to the egg. And the structure that produces the sperm is called the Ansari Idiom. The structure that produces the egg is called the Ark Ogoni. Um, don't worry, We're gonna go over this again on the next page. So when the sperm and the egg get together, we're gonna have fertilization. A Zygo is gonna form, right? And that is going to develop into an embryo and everything on this side, Remember? Except for the side goat here, you need to note that zygote is to in all this other stuff is en right, and it's it's indicated in, uh, in the figure that these air All hap Lloyd. All this stuff, Of course. Except for the Zygo right zygotes deployed. They don't actually show it in the figure, but when the sperm and the egg combined, they're gonna form this. I go so everything over here is deployed. Right? So this is the dominant part of the life cycle. Basically what that means is the part of the plant we're used to seeing is going to be this half Lloyd Gumede, a fight part of the plant. This embryo that forms after the sperm gets to the egg. This embryo is going Thio sprout into you. This sprang Geum, right? So this embryo basically is going to develop into the sport of fight and the spore fight. Part of this poor fight is the sprang Geum, which produces the spores. And those spores remember, are going to be hap Lloyd. And, um, the spore fight produces them through my oh, sis, those hap Lloyd spores. Then develop into the give me to fight and we repeat this cycle. So, you know, this is just basic alteration of generations. The things to bear in mind are that water is necessary for the sperm to get to the egg and those terms and through idiom and arc Ogoni. Um, don't forget we're gonna talk about those in just a moment. So with that, let's flip the page.

