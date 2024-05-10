28. Plants
Nonvascular Plants


Fertilization in moss occurs when sperm swim from a(n) __________ and down the neck of a(n) __________.
In mosses, haploid __________ directly produce buds that grow into gametophores.
Which structure of a bryophyte sporophyte is specialized for gradual spore discharge?
In which bryophyte structure specifically does a zygote develop into an embryo?
Sphagnum is a __________ that forms extensive deposits of partially decayed organic material.
The gametophyte stage of the plant life cycle is most conspicuous in __________.
Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about 'trees' of such a species would not be true? a. Spore dispersal distances would probably increase. b. Females could produce only one archegonium. c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a 'tree' would probably flop over. d. Individuals would probably compete more effectively for access to light.
Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more. A friend in your biology study group claims that eggs in mosses are fertilized by spores. What is wrong with that statement?
Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown until recently how sperm make their way from male to female gametophytes that may be separated by a distance of several centimeters or more. A friend in your biology study group claims that eggs in mosses are fertilized by spores. What is wrong with that statement?
