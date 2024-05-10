Nonvascular Plants

Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as high as a tall tree. Which of the following statements about 'trees' of such a species would not be true? a. Spore dispersal distances would probably increase. b. Females could produce only one archegonium. c. Unless its body parts were strengthened, such a 'tree' would probably flop over. d. Individuals would probably compete more effectively for access to light.