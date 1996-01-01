28. Plants
Nonvascular Plants Practice Problems
7 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If plants and insects both existed for the first 300 million years after plants first evolved, why was pollination by insects not common in that period, as it is today?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to recent studies, springtails are more attracted to the volatile organic compound (VOC) scent among female mosses, helping them fertilize their eggs. How can we investigate this behavior among springtails?