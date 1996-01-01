Use this graph of the idealized exponential and logistic growth curves to complete the following.
a. Label the axes and curves on the graph.
b. Give the formula that describes the blue curve.
c. What does the dotted line represent?
d. For each curve, indicate and explain where population growth is the most rapid.
e. Which of these curves best represents global human population growth?
