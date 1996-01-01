Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A pharmaceutical company was forced to recall a pain reliever medication that had been linked to the fatalities of several hundred people. Analysis of the recalled drug revealed the presence of two isomers due to an asymmetrical carbon atom in the drug molecule. What can be hypothesized from this observation?
A
The two isomers of the drug contain different functional groups, and the isomer with the aberrant functional group is connected to the fatalities.
B
The asymmetrical carbon causes the solubility of the two drug isomers to vary significantly, thus having different chemical properties and effects on people who take them.
C
The double bond involving the asymmetrical carbon can generate cis-trans isomers that typically have different chemical properties, thus accounting for the drug's toxic properties.
D
The isomers are enantiomers, with one having toxic effects on humans.