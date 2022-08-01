in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the element carbon now of all of the bulk elements which recall from our previous lesson, videos are carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorous and sulfur or chin ups. If we exclude water, then it's actually the element carbon that is the most abundant element and living systems. And so that goes to show how important the element carbon is to living things. Now. Carbon is the main component of organic molecules, and really, there are four classes of organic molecules that we're going to talk about moving forward in our course in separate videos. And those four classes of organic molecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids and lipids. And once again, carbon is the main component of these molecules. Now the terms organic molecules are really just referring to any molecule with co violently linked carbon and hydrogen Adams. And so if the molecule contains covertly linked carbon and hydrogen atoms at some point within the molecule, then we refer to it as an organic molecule. Now the term hydrocarbons, on the other hand, as its name implies, are organic molecules themselves. That air on Lee, made up of carbon and hydrogen atoms, and so they contain no other elements. Again, Hydrocarbons shows that they Onley have hydrogen and carbons, whereas organic molecules that are not hydrocarbons, um, they can have other types of atoms. So just to get a better feel for this, let's take a look at our example down below, which is asking us to circle the organic molecules and green and then highlight the hydrocarbons and yellow. And so when we take a look at these structures that we have down below notice that this molecule over here has a carbon co violently bound to ah, hydrogen, so that makes it an organic molecule. So we'll go ahead and circle this one in green right here, then noticed This one over here has a non oxygen bonded to hydrogen, and this is a water molecule. But water molecules are not organic molecules because they don't have Covili linked carbon and hydrogen atoms. So this is not going to be an organic molecule. And notice this over here is CEO to or carbon dioxide and once again, CEO to it does not have covertly linked carbon and hydrogen atoms. So this is not going to be an organic molecule. Now notice that this one over here does have carbon and hydrogen co violently linked together. So that makes this an organic molecule weaken. Circle it in green. And then last but not least over here notice that this one also has carbon and hydrogen bound. And so that also makes it an organic molecule. We could go ahead and circle. So now, to identify the hydrocarbons, the hydrocarbons are going to be organic molecules that air on Lee made of carbon and hydrogen atoms. So if we take a look at option A over here, notice that this is methane, which is on Lee made up of carbon and hydrogen atoms. So that makes this a hydrocarbon. And so we could go ahead and highlighted in yellow. And really the same goes for option D. Over here it is on Lee containing carbon and hydrogen atoms. So once again, that makes this a hydrocarbon as well. But then noticed that this last one over here has an oxygen atom over here. And so it is not on Lee made up of carbon and hydrogen atoms if it has an oxygen in it. And so this one is an organic molecule, but it is not. Ah, hydrocarbon. And so, Aziz, we see here, This is the correct answer to this example. And so this year concludes our introduction to Carbon. And we'll get to talk a little bit more about the element carbon in our next lesson video, so I'll see you all there.

