4. Biomolecules
Carbon
4. Biomolecules
Carbon
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 1 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Organic molecules are defined as chemical compounds that contain:
a) Carbon.
b) Carbon & Oxygen.
c) Carbon & Nitrogen.
d) Carbon & Hydrogen.
2998
views
39
rank
Multiple Choice
Using modern equipment, a former graduate student of Stanley Miller recently reanalyzed the sample results of volcano simulation experiments that Miller conducted along with his classic experiment described in the text. This reanalysis did which of the following?
620
views
Multiple Choice
Stanley Miller's experiments were significant because he demonstrated that __________.
752
views
Multiple Choice
What is the three-dimensional shape created by hybrid orbitals that are formed when a carbon atom is covalently bonded with four other atoms?
585
views
Multiple Choice
A straight-chain carbon compound constructed from __________ must contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
807
views
Multiple Choice
A pharmaceutical company was forced to recall a pain reliever medication that had been linked to the fatalities of several hundred people. Analysis of the recalled drug revealed the presence of two isomers due to an asymmetrical carbon atom in the drug molecule. What can be hypothesized from this observation?
626
views
Multiple Choice
What is the reason carbon atoms are the most versatile building blocks of the molecules used by living organisms?
1286
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
A molecule has one carbon-carbon double bond and four monovalent atoms or groups. How many different cis-trans isomers exist for this molecule?
732
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Pharmaceutical companies are selling billions of dollars' worth of single-enantiomer drugs. Why might it be important to use only one form of an enantiomer?
508
views
Textbook Question
The diversity of life is staggering. Yet the molecular logic of life is simple and elegant: Small molecules common to all organisms are ordered into unique macromolecules. Explain why carbon is central to this diversity of organic molecules. How do carbon skeletons, chemical groups, monomers, and polymers relate to this molecular logic of life?
576
views
Showing 15 of 15 practice