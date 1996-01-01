General Biology
11. Cell Division
Introduction to Cell Division
Problem
Mitosis . a. occurs only in cancerous cells; b. occurs only in skin cells; c. produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell; d. results in the production of three different cells
