General Biology
15. Gene Expression
Genetic Code
Problem
Which of the following is not true of a codon? a. It may code for the same amino acid as another codon. b. It never codes for more than one amino acid. c. It extends from one end of a tRNA molecule. d. It is the basic unit of the genetic code.
