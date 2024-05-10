15. Gene Expression
Genetic Code
Multiple Choice
A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is 5′-AGT-3′. What would be the corresponding codon for the mRNA that is transcribed?
Multiple Choice
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is AAA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds the mRNA codon is ________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sequences of nucleotides are possible in the template strand of DNA that would code for the polypeptide sequence Phe–Leu–Ile–Val?
Multiple Choice
What amino acid sequence will be generated, based on the following mRNA codon sequence? 5′–AUG–UCU–UCG–UUA–UCC–UUG–3′
Multiple Choice
When RNA is being made, the RNA base __________ always pairs with the base __________ in DNA.
Multiple Choice
The number of nucleotide bases "read" together on the mRNA to designate each amino acid is __________; this unit is called a(n) __________.
Multiple Choice
The codons AAA, CCC, GGG, and UUU specify the amino acids lysine, proline, glycine, and phenylalanine, respectively. If the base sequence 5′-CCCAAATTTGGG-3′ is present in the coding strand of a stretch of DNA, what polypeptide sequence would be encoded by the corresponding template strand?
Multiple Choice
How many nucleotides are needed to code for a protein with 450 amino acids?
Multiple Choice
In many cases, more than one codon codes for the same amino acid. Because of this, we say that the code is __________.
Multiple Choice
Bacteria can transcribe and translate human genes to produce functional human proteins because __________.
Multiple Choice
The mRNA codons 5′-CAA-3′ or 5′-CAG-3′ are translated as the amino acid glutamine by __________.
Textbook Question
List the order of nucleotides on the mRNA that would be transcribed from the following DNA sequence: CGATTACTTA.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not true of a codon? a. It may code for the same amino acid as another codon. b. It never codes for more than one amino acid. c. It extends from one end of a tRNA molecule. d. It is the basic unit of the genetic code.
Textbook Question
Which of the following correctly ranks the structures in order of size, from largest to smallest? a. gene-chromosome-nucleotide-codon b. chromosome-gene-codon-nucleotide c. nucleotide-chromosome-gene-codon d. chromosome-nucleotide-gene-codon
Textbook Question
Using the genetic code (Table 10.1), list the order of amino acids encoded by the following mRNA nucleotides: CAACGCAUUUUG.
Textbook Question
Which of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code? a. comparing the amino acid sequences of proteins with the base sequence of their genes b. analyzing the sequence of RNAs produced from known DNA sequences c. analyzing mutants that changed the code d. examining the polypeptides produced when RNAs with particular sequences were translated
Textbook Question
For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False. a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for the redundancy of the genetic code. b. T/F There are 64 different tRNAs that read the 64 possible codons. c. T/F All possible codons are used, but not all codons specify an amino acid. d. T/F Some codons are recognized by proteins, not by tRNAs.
Textbook Question
A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this, what advantage might be offered by having a code with 64 codons?
Textbook Question
Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.) (b) Suppose a mutant strain can survive if substrate 5 is added to the growth medium, but it cannot grow if substrates 1, 2, 3, or 4 are added. Which enzyme in the pathway is affected in this mutant?
Textbook Question
Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.) (a) Suppose a mutation made the gene for enzyme C nonfunctional. What molecule would accumulate in the affected cells?
Textbook Question
One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a single base could be part of up to three codons. How many amino acids would be encoded in the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′ by a non-overlapping and a maximally overlapping triplet code? a. 4 (non-overlapping) and 16 (overlapping) b. 4 and 12 c. 4 and 10 d. 12 and 4
