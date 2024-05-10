One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a single base could be part of up to three codons. How many amino acids would be encoded in the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′ by a non-overlapping and a maximally overlapping triplet code? a. 4 (non-overlapping) and 16 (overlapping) b. 4 and 12 c. 4 and 10 d. 12 and 4