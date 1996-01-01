Genetic Code Practice Problems
A researcher found that the amino acid sequence for a specific protein in rats and humans is the same, but the base sequence of mRNA is different. Which of the following properties of the genetic code will she use to explain this observation?
Beadle and Tatum investigated the capability of Neurospora crassa to grow on a different medium. They did this by growing Neurospora cells in media whose composition was controlled by them. They found out that Neurospora cells can grow in the minimal medium, whose composition is only made from sugar, salts, and biotin. Furthermore, they created a mutant of the Neurospora through UV exposure and took samples of its descendants. Upon growing in the "complete" and "minimal" mediums, a few colonies survived in the "complete" medium but could not grow in the "minimal" medium. Which of the following can explain this result?
Beadle and Tatum investigated the capability of Neurospora crassa to grow on a different medium. They did this by growing Neurospora cells in media whose composition was controlled by them. They found out that Neurospora cells can grow in the minimal medium, whose composition is only made from sugar, salts, and biotin. What distinguishes Neurospora from other organisms, allowing it to survive on such a small amount of nutrients?
According to the wobble base pairing hypothesis, a tRNA molecule with the sequence 5'-GAG-3' at the anticodon loop can be possibly paired with ____mRNA sequence.
How many amino acids can be encoded by an RNA with the sequence 5'- UUCUCGAGUGGCUGA-3?
A single amino acid can be specified by more than one codon. This characteristic is termed the degeneracy of the genetic code. What is the significance of the degeneracy of genetic code with reference to mutation?
What is the nucleotide sequence on the mRNA that will be transcribed from a DNA with the following nucleotide sequence in its coding strand?
5' CCAATTGGCCAATT 3'
The sequence of an mRNA is 5'-UGGUCCACGGCU-3'. Identify the correct sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand from which this mRNA is synthesized.