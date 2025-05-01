Genetic Code Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Genetic Code: Videos & Practice Problems
Amino acid is encoded by a ____ which is a DNA or RNA sequence of three _____.
A researcher found that the amino acid sequence for a specific protein in rats and humans is the same, but the base sequence of mRNA is different. Which of the following properties of the genetic code will she use to explain this observation?
Beadle and Tatum investigated the capability of Neurospora crassa to grow on a different medium. They did this by growing Neurospora cells in media whose composition was controlled by them. They found out that Neurospora cells can grow in the minimal medium, whose composition is only made from sugar, salts, and biotin. Furthermore, they created a mutant of the Neurospora through UV exposure and took samples of its descendants. Upon growing in the "complete" and "minimal" mediums, a few colonies survived in the "complete" medium but could not grow in the "minimal" medium. Which of the following can explain this result?
Beadle and Tatum investigated the capability of Neurospora crassa to grow on a different medium. They did this by growing Neurospora cells in media whose composition was controlled by them. They found out that Neurospora cells can grow in the minimal medium, whose composition is only made from sugar, salts, and biotin. What distinguishes Neurospora from other organisms, allowing it to survive on such a small amount of nutrients?
According to the wobble base pairing hypothesis, a tRNA molecule with the sequence 5'-GAG-3' at the anticodon loop can be possibly paired with ____mRNA sequence.
How many amino acids can be encoded by an RNA with the sequence 5'- UUCUCGAGUGGCUGA-3?
A single amino acid can be specified by more than one codon. This characteristic is termed the degeneracy of the genetic code. What is the significance of the degeneracy of genetic code with reference to mutation?
What is the nucleotide sequence on the mRNA that will be transcribed from a DNA with the following nucleotide sequence in its coding strand?
5' CCAATTGGCCAATT 3'
The sequence of an mRNA is 5'-UGGUCCACGGCU-3'. Identify the correct sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template strand from which this mRNA is synthesized.
A codon is the sequence of three consecutive nucleotides that occurs in ________.
In mitochondria, some standard stop codons code for amino acids, and some amino acid codons become stop signals. Match the shift:
During transcription, what happens to the thymine base in DNA when the mRNA is synthesized?
Given the mRNA sequence 5'-AUG-CGU-UUA-UGC-UAA-3', what is the corresponding polypeptide chain?
Given the mRNA sequence 5'-GCU-AUG-GCA-UAA-CGU-3', identify the start and stop codons and the encoded amino acids in between.
Which of the following steps is part of the process of translating mRNA codons into a polypeptide sequence?
Which codon serves as the start signal for protein synthesis and codes for methionine?
Which of the following statements describes the role of stop codons in protein synthesis?
An mRNA transcript contains nucleotides in a continuous coding region. Assuming the entire region is partitioned into complete codons, how many codons are present?
An mRNA sequence is 5'-CCAUGGCUACCUAGGGA-3'. Starting translation at the first AUG and ending at the first in-frame stop codon, how many amino acids are added to the polypeptide?