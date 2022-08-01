So now that we know that electron microscopes are very powerful magnifying tools in this video, we're going to talk about some different types of electron microscopes. And so, really, there are two main types of electron microscopes that you all should know that are used to study both external and internal cell structures. And so we've got these two electron microscopes shown down below. The first is going to be the scanning electron microscope or the S E M for short. And so the scanning electron microscope, or the ECM is specifically used to visualize external cell surfaces and structures on the outside surface of cells. Now the second type of microscope that you all should know is the transmission electron microscope or the T E M for short. And so the transmission electron microscope or T. E. M. It's specifically used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles. So let's take a look at our image down below. Two. Better get a better understanding of this notice on the left hand side. Over here we have this really fancy piece of equipment, and this piece of equipment here is as scanning electron microscope. It's a very, very fancy and a very, very expensive microscope that's used to visualize external cell structures. And so you should know that ECM Zehr used to visualize external cell structures on the surface of cells and then over here on the right hand side of the image, we have another fancy piece of equipment and this fancy piece of equipment. Here is a transmission electron microscope or a T e m. Another incredibly expensive piece of equipment that's used to visualize as this image shows over here, internal structures and organelles within cells. And so moving forward, we're going to be talking about lots of different cell structures. And it's important to know that scientists can actually visualize these cell structures using either S. E. M's if it's external cell structures or t E. M's if they are internal cell structures. So this year concludes our introduction to the different types of electron microscopes, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts in our next video. So I'll see you all there

